Azra’s Provencal Vegetable Soup

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra shares her recipe for veggie soup!

2 cups leeks cut into 1/2 inch

white part and light green part only

1 cup chopped yellow onion

10 cups homemade chicken broth

4 tbs olive oil

4 large cloves garlic minced

1cup carrots cut into 1/2 inch

1/2 cup celery cut into 1/2 inch

2 ripe tomatoes piled ,seeded and chopped

2 medium zucchini cut into 1/2 inch

1 yellow summer squash cut into 1/2 inch

1 cup green beans trimmed an cut into 1 1/2 inch

1/2 cup yellow wax beans ( optional)

1 cup cannellini beans

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Fresh thyme ,Italian parsley , bay leaf

some saffron (optional)

For Pistou

1 1/2 cup fresh basil

4 cloves garlic

6 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

3 ripe tomatoes seeded, piled and chopped

Salt and pepper

Serving with French bread and goat cheese