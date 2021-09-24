Azra’s Provencal Vegetable Soup

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra shares her recipe for veggie soup!
2 cups leeks cut into 1/2 inch
white part and light green part only
1 cup chopped yellow onion
10 cups homemade chicken broth
4 tbs olive oil
4 large cloves garlic minced
1cup carrots cut into 1/2 inch
1/2 cup celery cut into 1/2 inch
2 ripe tomatoes piled ,seeded and chopped
2 medium zucchini cut into 1/2 inch
1 yellow summer squash cut into 1/2 inch
1 cup green beans trimmed an cut into 1 1/2 inch
1/2 cup yellow wax beans ( optional)
1 cup cannellini beans
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Fresh thyme ,Italian parsley , bay leaf
some saffron (optional)
For Pistou
1 1/2 cup fresh basil
4 cloves garlic
6 tbs. extra virgin olive oil
3 ripe tomatoes seeded, piled and chopped
Salt and pepper
Serving with French bread and goat cheese