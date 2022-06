DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra shares a tasty chicken recipe that you can make at home on the grill!

2 lb skinless boneless chicken breast

4 cloves garlic

1 1/2 tbs. Fresh chopped rosemary

Zest and juice of one large organic lemon

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

Some Pepper flakes options

Feta stuffed mini bell pepper

1 cup feta cheese

1 lb mini bell peppers

2 cloves garlic minced

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tbs. Fresh chopped thyme

1 tbs. Fresh chopped oregano

Salt pepper