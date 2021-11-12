DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine joins us in the Virtual Living Dayton kitchen! She shares her delicious & nutritious Harvest Salad.

1 packages Organic Spring mix lettuce,Baby kale or Green powder lettuce

2 Pink lady or Fuji apples cored and sliced into 1inch

2 Persimmons thin sliced

1 cup roasted chestnuts

1 small butternut squash cut into 1 inch and roasted

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

1/2 Feta cheese crumbled or goat cheese

1/2 cup roasted hazelnuts, pistachio,pecans, walnuts or almonds

1/3 cup dried cranberries

3 tbs. pumpkin seeds

Pomegranate molasses dressing

1/4 extra virgin olive oil

3 tbs. pomegranate molasses, maple syrup or honey

1 clove garlic minced

2 tbs. apple vinegar

Fresh thyme

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper