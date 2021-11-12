DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine joins us in the Virtual Living Dayton kitchen! She shares her delicious & nutritious Harvest Salad.
1 packages Organic Spring mix lettuce,Baby kale or Green powder lettuce
2 Pink lady or Fuji apples cored and sliced into 1inch
2 Persimmons thin sliced
1 cup roasted chestnuts
1 small butternut squash cut into 1 inch and roasted
1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
1/2 Feta cheese crumbled or goat cheese
1/2 cup roasted hazelnuts, pistachio,pecans, walnuts or almonds
1/3 cup dried cranberries
3 tbs. pumpkin seeds
Pomegranate molasses dressing
1/4 extra virgin olive oil
3 tbs. pomegranate molasses, maple syrup or honey
1 clove garlic minced
2 tbs. apple vinegar
Fresh thyme
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper