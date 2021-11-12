DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine joins us in the Virtual Living Dayton kitchen! She shares her delicious & nutritious Harvest Salad.

1 packages Organic Spring mix lettuce,Baby kale or Green powder lettuce 

2 Pink lady or Fuji apples cored and sliced into 1inch

2 Persimmons thin sliced 

1 cup roasted chestnuts 

1 small butternut squash cut into 1 inch and roasted 

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds 

1/2 Feta cheese crumbled or goat cheese 

1/2 cup roasted hazelnuts, pistachio,pecans, walnuts or almonds 

1/3 cup dried cranberries 

3 tbs. pumpkin seeds 

Pomegranate molasses dressing 

1/4 extra virgin olive oil 

3 tbs. pomegranate molasses, maple syrup or honey 

1 clove garlic minced 

2 tbs. apple vinegar 

Fresh thyme 

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 