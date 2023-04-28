DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Any time is a good time for a quiche! Especially as the Coronation Big Lunch is approaching! Azra from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine made the quiche that will be served at the Big Lunch, and it is as delicious as it looks.

Ingredients for the pastry:

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup two tbs . Cold unsalted butter

2 1/2 tablespoons lard

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons cold whole milk

Ingredients for the filling:

1/2 cup whole milk

3/4 heavy whipped cream

2 medium eggs

1 tbs chopped fresh tarragon

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup cooked and chopped spinach

1/4 cup cooked fava beans ( I substitute with baby lima beans)

Salt and pepper