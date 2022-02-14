DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra shares a delicious chocolate-raspberry tart with homemade raspberry sauce and chocolate ganache! Click here to learn more.
For tart:
1 cup good dark chocolate
3 eggs
1/4 cup unsalted butter
1ts. Baking powder
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 tbs. Good unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 all- purpose flour
For raspberry sauce:
2 cups frozen raspberry
2tbs. Corn starch
1/2 cup sugar
For chocolate ganache:
1 1/4 cup good dark chocolate / I use Belgium 72% cacao dark chocolate / Trader Joe’s
1 cup heavy cream
1 1/2 cup fresh raspberry