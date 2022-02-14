DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Azra shares a delicious chocolate-raspberry tart with homemade raspberry sauce and chocolate ganache! Click here to learn more.

For tart:

1 cup good dark chocolate

3 eggs

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1ts. Baking powder

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 tbs. Good unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 all- purpose flour

For raspberry sauce:

2 cups frozen raspberry

2tbs. Corn starch

1/2 cup sugar

For chocolate ganache:

1 1/4 cup good dark chocolate / I use Belgium 72% cacao dark chocolate / Trader Joe’s

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cup fresh raspberry