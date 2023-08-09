DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Want a taste of some award-winning wings? Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern shared the sauce that got them ranked in the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

Dan said an easy, yet delicious buffalo sauce can be made with Cayenne sauce, such as Frank’s hot sauce, butter, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder.

Dan said Archer’s is preparing to go to Buffalo over Labor Day weekend for the National Buffalo Wing Festival. Last year, the restaurant placed in all 3 divisions they entered and finished 3rd overall. In the spirit of winning, Archer’s won People’s Choice at this year’s Kickin’ Chicken Wingfest at Fraze Pavillion!

Archer’s is offering wing flights for football season. Dan said folks can order 6, 12 or 24 wings of their choice with sauces for dipping.

Click the video above to follow along with the recipe.