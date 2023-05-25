DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Planning a summer getaway? The Better Business Bureau shared some tips on avoiding vacation rental scams.

According to Sheri Sword with the BBB, there are a lot of scammers out there, and they want your money! Make sure you book your vacation home through a trusted website or app and read the terms and conditions.

A lot of common scams will ask you to pay a deposit or a portion of the rent, so Sheri said it’s important to really know what you’re getting into. She urged vacationers to read reviews, look for quality criteria like “super host” and ask lots of questions.

Sheri said that when something seems too good to be true, it usually is!

Make sure you compare the listing to other listings in the area, ask for a virtual tour and pay with a credit card.

If you do happen to fall victim to a scam, Sheri said to contact the local police, report it to the Federal Trade Commission’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and report it to the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

For more information and tips from the BBB, click here.