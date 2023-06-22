DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Counterfeit items are everywhere, and the Better Business Bureau is offering some tips on avoiding them!

According to Sheri Sword with the BBB, everything can be copied nowadays. And although counterfeit products often come at a discounted price, they can be damaging to the economy.

Sheri said counterfeit products can take away sales from legit businesses, steal from people who created the original work and even decrease tax revenue.

Counterfeit products can be sold anywhere, said Sheri. From watches to wallets to shoes, anything can be duped.

She said it’s important to be on the lookout for counterfeit items. She gave the following tips:

Look at online reviews

Contact the brand or manufacturer to verify the item

Pay attention to grammar and spelling

Look for a phone number or address — illegitimate businesses will not usually have them listed

Avoid sales coming from a Gmail or Hotmail email address

If you do happen to fall victim to a counterfeit sale, there are options for you. Sheri said to first ask for a refund, then report the sale to the marketplace you bought it from. You can also report it to the Federal Trade Commission and the Internet Fraud Complaint Center, among other places.

