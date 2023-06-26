DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer heat is upon us and your car battery may need some extra care.

Whether hot or cold, extreme temperatures can cause problems for cars. Jason Cravens with AAA explained that during the summer, you might want to pay extra attention to your car battery.

Jason said that inside the battery is a chemical reaction that powers the car, and extreme temperatures can affect it.

According to Jason, the best thing you can do, aside from driving regularly, is get your battery checked out.

AAA has car care centers that you can take your vehicle to as well as mobile assistance.

For more information, click here.