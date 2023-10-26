DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Halloween can be both exciting and expensive. But not to fear! The Better Business Bureau has tips to ensure that you don’t break the bank for Beggar’s Night.

Sheri Sword with Dayton’s BBB said a record number of people will participate in Halloween-related activities this year, 73% to be exact.

Sheri shared some tips for shopping at a seasonal store:

Ask whether or not they will be open after the holiday, and if they will accept returns after Halloween.

Ask the owner if there is a website in case you need to contact them later.

Save your receipts.

Use a credit card.

Check to see what items are “final sale.”

For more information about shopping for Halloween, watch the video above or visit their website.