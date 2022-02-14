DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Laurie Cothran from Aullwood Audubon joins us with all of the details of their February schedule.

Aullwood Troll Exhibit – “The Troll That Hatched an Egg by Thomas Dambo”

February 17, 18– Project FeederWatch (everyone), 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (Center)

February 17, 24 – Adult Member Discovery Walks (members only), 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (Center)

February 19- Great Backyard Bird Count Activities at Aullwood, 7:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Center)

March 5 – Sugarbush Walk, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Farm)

March 13 – Aullwood Pancake Brunch, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Farm)