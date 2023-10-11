DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Instead of staying indoors when the seasons get cooler, Aullwood Audubon invites you and your family to connect with nature during their October events! Development and Marketing Manager Laurie Cothran visited Living Dayton on Wednesday previewing what’s to come.

October 2023 Calendar

October 1 – 31: The Troll That Hatched an Egg by Thomas Dambo Exhibit, (Farm & Center)

October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Birding the Farm (everyone), 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Farm)

October 5, 12, 19, 26: Adult Member Discovery Walks (members only), 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (Center)

October 7: Farm Charm at Aullwood (Everyone Welcome), 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., (Farm)

October 9 : Aullwood closed for Indigenous Peoples’ Holiday, (Farm & Center)

October 11: Chipmunck Adventures for Preschool Children, “Funny Brushes and Crazy Paint”, 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m, (Farm Pavilion)

October 15: Member Appreciation Day (members only), 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Farm)

Through October 24: Friends of Aullwood Preorder and Online Birdseed Sale (Online)

October 28: Nature Photography Walk (Everyone Welcome), 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Center)

Details:

Aullwood Audubon Center, 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton, OH 45414

Aullwood Audubon Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414-1129

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday

Closed Mondays

For more information, click here or watch the video above!