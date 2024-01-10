DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’re a singer or a baseball fan with a passion for music, the Dayton Dragons might have an opportunity for you!

Jamie Penwell with the Dayton Dragons shared details on their upcoming National Anthem Tryouts.

The tryout window for National Anthem singers opened on January 8 and will close on February 16.

Auditions are virtual this year, so videos should be uploaded to the tryout overview page of the Dayton Dragons website.

Finalists will perform the national anthem at home games at Day Air Ballpark throughout the year, with the contest winner performing on Opening Day in April before the Dragons face off with the Lansing Lugnuts.

With ticket information available now, click here to consider the different options listed.

