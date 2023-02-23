MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Prevention Coalition is hosting its Winter Festival this Saturday!

According to Colleen Oakes with the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition, the Winter Festival is meant to “show people they can have fun without alcohol.”

This event features free food from Jimmy John’s, Flying Pizza and Bill’s Donut Shop as well as a hot chocolate bar! Colleen also said there will be plenty of games and activities and a DJ.

The Winter Festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Biltmore Towers.

Registration is not required but is appreciated by the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition. Click here to register.

Click here for more information about the event.