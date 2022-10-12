DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – During this chilly weather, cook up some chili! Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern shares how to make some delicious chili along with Sallie’s tips and tricks.

Archer’s is known for their chili cook-off, which is coming up on October 29th. The previous winner was a white chicken chili, a unique twist, veering off of the typical classic.

Head to Archer’s Facebook for more details.

You could be the next winner and have your recipe served to guests from Archer’s Tavern for the next year! Email Dan@ArchersTavern.com to sign up.

Click the video above for the full recipe to Sally and Dan’s chili.