DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – During this chilly weather, chili is cozy and comforting! Tyler, the winner of Archer’s Chili Cook-off, joins Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern to share his award-winning chili recipe.
The previous winner was a white chicken chili, a unique twist, veering off of the typical classic. Tyler’s chili will now be served on the Archer’s Tavern menu for the next year.
The recipe is listed below:
- Secret Chili Seasoning
- 15.5oz can hot chili beans, undrained
- 15.5oz can kidney beans, undrained, (light red or dark red, one of each when the recipe is doubled)
- 15oz can chili-ready diced tomatoes w/ green chiles, undrained
- 15oz can tomato sauce
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp bacon grease
- Half of a yellow onion, 1/2in. dice
- 1 lb 73/27 hamburger
- 1 large fresh green jalapeño, diced
- 7 grams of habanero pepper minced fine (About 1 pepper)
- Dice onions, caramelize in cast iron pan with bacon grease
Instructions:
- Brown beef in bacon grease and caramelized onions. Season browning beef with half of Kroger chili seasoning packet.
- Add caramelized onions and browned beef, undrained, to crock
- Add remaining ingredients and any remaining chili seasoning to crock, heat on Low for 8 hours stirring occasionally (at least once an hour, more towards the end)
Click the video above to follow along with the recipe to their chili.