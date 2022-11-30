DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – During this chilly weather, chili is cozy and comforting! Tyler, the winner of Archer’s Chili Cook-off, joins Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern to share his award-winning chili recipe.

The previous winner was a white chicken chili, a unique twist, veering off of the typical classic. Tyler’s chili will now be served on the Archer’s Tavern menu for the next year.

The recipe is listed below:

  • Secret Chili Seasoning
  • 15.5oz can hot chili beans, undrained
  • 15.5oz can kidney beans, undrained, (light red or dark red, one of each when the recipe is doubled)
  • 15oz can chili-ready diced tomatoes w/ green chiles, undrained
  • 15oz can tomato sauce
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp bacon grease
  • Half of a yellow onion, 1/2in. dice
  • 1 lb 73/27 hamburger
  • 1 large fresh green jalapeño, diced
  • 7 grams of habanero pepper minced fine (About 1 pepper)
  • Dice onions, caramelize in cast iron pan with bacon grease

Instructions:

  • Brown beef in bacon grease and caramelized onions. Season browning beef with half of Kroger chili seasoning packet.
  • Add caramelized onions and browned beef, undrained, to crock
  • Add remaining ingredients and any remaining chili seasoning to crock, heat on Low for 8 hours stirring occasionally (at least once an hour, more towards the end)

Click the video above to follow along with the recipe to their chili.