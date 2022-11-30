DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – During this chilly weather, chili is cozy and comforting! Tyler, the winner of Archer’s Chili Cook-off, joins Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern to share his award-winning chili recipe.

The previous winner was a white chicken chili, a unique twist, veering off of the typical classic. Tyler’s chili will now be served on the Archer’s Tavern menu for the next year.

The recipe is listed below:

Secret Chili Seasoning

15.5oz can hot chili beans, undrained

15.5oz can kidney beans, undrained, (light red or dark red, one of each when the recipe is doubled)

15oz can chili-ready diced tomatoes w/ green chiles, undrained

15oz can tomato sauce

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp bacon grease

Half of a yellow onion, 1/2in. dice

1 lb 73/27 hamburger

1 large fresh green jalapeño, diced

7 grams of habanero pepper minced fine (About 1 pepper)

Dice onions, caramelize in cast iron pan with bacon grease

Instructions:

Brown beef in bacon grease and caramelized onions. Season browning beef with half of Kroger chili seasoning packet.

Add caramelized onions and browned beef, undrained, to crock

Add remaining ingredients and any remaining chili seasoning to crock, heat on Low for 8 hours stirring occasionally (at least once an hour, more towards the end)

Click the video above to follow along with the recipe to their chili.