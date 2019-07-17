Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Artists team up for annual URS Art Splash
Top Stories
New changes for 9th annual Dragons 5K
America’s e-cigarette addiction
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
Myths and risks in app that gives you peek into older self
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Middletown native Schwarber’s walk-off blast lifts Cubs past Reds
Top Stories
Dayton Amateur Baseball League a big win for players
Top Stories
Bengals tour Welcome Stadium ahead of practice
Reds double-up Cubs 6-3
Dragons complete series sweep over Beloit
Bengals’ Boling retires
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Archer’s Tavern
Top Stories
Why We Tell The Story on stage at Epiphany Lutheran
Top Stories
“A Permanent Mark” now showing
Art classes at Lula Bell
Getting campus ready at Bed Bath and Beyond
Apollo 11 Celebration at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coroner identifies 19-year-old shot, killed at Miamisburg home
Archer’s Tavern
Living Dayton
Posted:
Jul 17, 2019 / 04:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 17, 2019 / 04:32 PM EDT
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Dayton women’s group donates $1M to local charities
No one hurt in vacant building fire
Humane Society halts adoptions after death of abandoned kittens
Coroner identifies 19-year-old shot, killed at Miamisburg home
More Latest Video
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Dayton City Commission to hold votes on new gun fire detection app for police
Armstrong Air and Space Museum celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing
Wright State library combines study and workout with new bikes
Dayton Strong concert aids long-term tornado recovery for Dayton region
More profile-65422
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Tips for staying safe during extreme heat
Abandoned puppies rescued from side of road in New Carlisle
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN