TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — After opening in October 2021, the Arbogast Performing Arts Center has been thriving! Angela Whitehead joined the Living Dayton team to talk about upcoming shows.

This weekend, “Michael Jackson Live” will be at the APAC, however, it’s sold out! Angela said Michael Jackson Live is one of the top Michael Jackson tribute concerts.

Next weekend, March 11, the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra will be coming to the APAC for the first time.

Angela said the orchestra is made up of professional and volunteer musicians from all around the Miami Valley and is the APAC’s first true classical performance.

Next month on April 1, “Fairytales on Ice” will be coming to the APAC.

