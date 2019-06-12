Anthem Home Run For Life Honoree, William McCoy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Anthem Home Run for Life program gives local children a once-in-a-lifetime experience as they battle serious medical conditions.

They get the VIP treatment at Fifth Third Field. 9 year-old William McCoy is the June 12th honoree.

