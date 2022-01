DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Ana Gasteyer from “American Auto”! She fills us in on what the show is all about and why she loves her new role.

“Earnings Call” (103) — Airs Tuesday, Jan 4 at 8:00 p.m.

Katherine promises a big announcement on her first quarterly earnings call. Jack and Elliot negotiate a contract with the line workers union.