DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Living Dayton got a taste of country on Thursday! American Idol Finalist and Dayton Native Alexis Gomez joined us to preview her upcoming show with Blessid Union of Souls next week!

In one intimate night, two super star acts will take the stage at the Hidden Gem Music Club. However, Dayton is home for Gomez! She is a graduate of Centerville High School and Wright State University and will always call the Miami Valley home. Gomez was a Top 16 Finalist on Season 14 of American Idol in 2015 and her story didn’t stop after Idol.

Help welcome her back home at the Hidden Gem Music Club next weekend with Blessid Union of Souls!

Details:

Friday, Oct. 27

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $47, all ages are welcome!

For more information, click here or watch the video above!