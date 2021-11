DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – ‘The Lightning Thief’ is taking the Alter High School stage in just a few days! We caught up with cast members for a sneak peek into all you can look forward to.

Purchase tickets for any of the following showtimes:

-Thursday, December 2 at 7:00pm

-Friday, December 3 at 7:00pm

-Saturday, December 4 at 7:00pm

-Sunday, December 5 at 2:00pm