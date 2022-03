DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Alter Castle Players have been rehearsing for days for this big production! Don’t miss “Newsies”! The performance dates are March 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 @ 7:00 and March 20, 27 @ 2:00.

Mark your calendars and join us in the theatre for this incredibly fun and high-energy show! Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 28 at 8:00 am at alterhs.booktix.com.