DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – We are headed back in time on a trip to Carillon Historical Park, while looking ahead to their holiday festivities. Carillon’s train is back up and running, offer rides for $5 per person.

The train is a replica 1851 locomotive and gives a great tour of the park. But that’s not the only fun happening around the Carillon.

Brady Kress, President & CEO of Carillon Historical Park, said their annual gala, Ringing in the Holidays, is sure to be a great time.

He also shared the details of A Carillon Christmas, in which the park is transformed into a winter wonderland with The Carillon Tree of Light!

For further details on their holiday events, visit their website.

