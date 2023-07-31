DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– With 14 different types of cheesesteaks, Norwood’s AJ’s Cheesesteaks visited the Living Dayton Kitchen on Monday!

Owner Ty Velez and Waitress Zoe showcased many different menu items including the Chipotle Cheesesteak, Smoked Bacon & Ranch Cheesesteak and Pepper Jack Cheesesteaks. Ty’s variety of spices and seasonings are a homemade secret, but he loves to sprinkle in banana peppers, green peppers, sweet peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms for his wife Laura.

Waitress Zoe started working at AJ’s Cheesesteaks when she was 14 and over the years, she single-handedly crafted her Zoe Special. The Zoe Special tends to be extremely spicy, filled with jalapenos and ties perfectly with pepper jack cheese. It’s not on the menu, but Zoe can whip one together in no time!



To check out AJ’s Cheesesteaks menu, click here or watch the video above!