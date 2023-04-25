DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Taco Tuesday! Charity Walls from Agave and Rye joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to assemble three “epic tacos.”

Charity put together The Latin Lover, The Yoda and The Bee’s Knees! All three featured Agave and Rye’s signature double-shelled taco technique.

The Bee’s Knees includes:

Herbed Chicken

Mango Habanero

Cowboy Candy

Pico de Gallo

The Yoda includes:

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

Chef Rob’s Kung Pao Sauce

Peanuts

Sticky Rice

Crispy Carrots

The Latin Lover includes:

Jackfruit Carnitas

Cauliflower Mexican Rice

Pico de Gallo

Crispy Black Beans

Shaved Green Onion

Guacamole Love Cushion