DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Taco Tuesday! Charity Walls from Agave and Rye joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to assemble three “epic tacos.”
Charity put together The Latin Lover, The Yoda and The Bee’s Knees! All three featured Agave and Rye’s signature double-shelled taco technique.
The Bee’s Knees includes:
- Herbed Chicken
- Mango Habanero
- Cowboy Candy
- Pico de Gallo
The Yoda includes:
- Sweet & Spicy Chicken
- Chef Rob’s Kung Pao Sauce
- Peanuts
- Sticky Rice
- Crispy Carrots
The Latin Lover includes:
- Jackfruit Carnitas
- Cauliflower Mexican Rice
- Pico de Gallo
- Crispy Black Beans
- Shaved Green Onion
- Guacamole Love Cushion