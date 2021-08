MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) -- 3:20 PM UPDATE: A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer and Shelby counties until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has observed winds of up to 67 mph in that region and urges residents to seek shelter before the storms arrive. Another wind gust of over 54 mph was recorded in Lima.