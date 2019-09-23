ADAMHS Talks: Brain Health Edition

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – When we talk about health, we often think of heart health or cancer prevention. We often don’t think about our minds.

ADAMHS wants to make it a part of the conversation. Learn more about their “talks” series here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS