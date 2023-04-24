DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spring break season is coming to a close, but summer is on the horizon, which means people might need some reminders on traffic safety for summer travel!

Shawn Cobble with AAA Fleet Operations shares tips on how to stay in your lane while on the road. He shared information on the Slow Down Move Over law, what to keep in your summer emergency kit, and what to do when you need assistance.

For more information, AAA has information on how to keep your car running in it’s best form.

