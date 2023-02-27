DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dan Scroggins with AAA joined the Living Dayton team to talk about how to stay prepared and aware during severe weather.

Dan recommended that you take a video of your home and of your items to utilize as a detailed inventory list of your important items in the case of tornado or severe storm that could destroy your home.

AAA recommends that you stay weather aware, and think ahead and prepare yourself for damaging weather.

