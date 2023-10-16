DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s spooky season, which means that many ghouls and goblins will be on the streets searching for some sweets. Street safety is important for both drivers and pedestrians. It can get spooky if either party doesn’t pay attention!

Keep you and your family safe this Halloween with the help of AAA. Pat Brown, Supervisor with AAA Driver Education shares a few important reminders to keep top of mind.

Pat said it’s important that trick or treaters can see out of their spooky masks and have a costume that isn’t too long that could cause them to trip. He also shared tips for both pedestrians and drivers to remain conscientious.

For further information, visit their website or watch the video above.