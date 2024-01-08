DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dan Scroggins with AAA joined the Living Dayton team to talk about why you should insure more than just your vehicle, especially after the holiday season!

Whether it’s a new gift from Christmas, a family heirloom or your engagement ring, it’s worth protecting!

Dan said that in order to go about insuring your item, you need to get an appraisal first. You can then specifically endorse it onto your homeowner’s policy. Covering your beloved item can protect it if you lose it or if it’s stolen.

Dan recommended that you keep a detailed inventory list of your important items in the case of a fire or natural disaster. Another great option is to take a video on your smartphone, walking through your home, narrating the valuable items in your house.

