DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – No one wants to be on the side of the road with car issues. AAA has tips on how to avoid that by maintaining your car batter. Dustin Shafner, Manager, AAA Tire & Auto Center, Huber Heights shared some information on trends with car batteries.

Shafner discussed myths about car batteries and some tips for battery maintenance.

Click the video above for a full list of tips and information.