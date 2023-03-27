DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – March marks the start of spring travel season! Enrique Sanders with AAA shares tips on how to keep your vehicle in top shape while on the roads, or traveling for spring break. Sanders said regular maintenance is vital. Fluids, tires, lights, battery, brakes, and other maintenance is important to check all year round, but especially as the cold months approach.

For more information, AAA has information on how to keep your car running in it’s best form.

For more information, watch the video above!