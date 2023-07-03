DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Planning a road trip to your vacation destination this summer? AAA has some safety tips for if severe weather hits.

According to Kara Hitchens with AAA, safety starts before you even hit the road. Kara said to make sure your vehicle is running well, your tires have proper treading and air pressure and check your windshield wiper blades.

You should also pay attention to emergency alerts. Kara said that Ohio weather can change quickly, but you should never try to outrun a storm or drive through it.

It’s important to seek shelter and remember, “Turn around, don’t drown.” With heavy rain, roads can easily flood and Kara said you should never try to drive through it.

