DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Going on vacation this summer? Lori Comer with AAA shared some tips on keeping your home safe while you are away.

According to Lori, you don’t want your home to be a target! She recommended having a neighbor check in on your home, stopping your mail and keeping your lights on — anything to make it look like someone is there.

Lori also gave some advice for travel safety such as getting travel insurance for last-minute cancelations and medical coverage!

For more information, watch the video above or click here.