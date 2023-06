DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s the season of grads and dads! Kara Hitchens with AAA joined the Living Dayton team to talk gift ideas.

Whether you’re buying for a new graduate or for your father, Kara recommended the following gifts:

Luggage

International tools – outlet adapters

Electronics – AAA provides a discount for HP and Dell products

AAA membership

Check out the AAA website to shop for these great gift ideas!