DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Back to school means back to busy roadways, school bus stops and more traffic! AAA Driving Education Manager Mike Belcoure is encouraging drivers and pedestrians to be aware of school zones that have been empty this summer; now, those areas can be chaotic and disorganized as more students return to school.

Belcoure says it is both the pedestrian’s and driver’s responsibility to be aware of each other, especially in school zones. Here in Ohio, School Bus Laws may look different than other states!

Additionally, this back to school period could be some high school student’s first time driving to class! Belcoure says other drivers and pedestrians can help them out just by being aware, stay off your phone in school zones and using patience.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!