DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you have a furry friend at home? AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share why you should consider pet insurance.

According to Dan Scroggins with AAA, Americans spent over 130 billion dollars on their pets last year — including veterinary care.

Dan said that vet costs are affected by inflation, just like everything else, and depending on what kind of care your pet needs, you could end up spending thousands of dollars.

Pet insurance can offer you some relief.

