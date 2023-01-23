DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dan Scroggins with AAA joined the Living Dayton team to talk about why you should insure more than just your vehicle.

Whether it’s a family heirloom or your engagement ring, they’re worth protecting!

Dan said that in order to go about insuring your item, you need to get an appraisal first. You can then specifically endorse it onto your homeowner’s policy. Covering your beloved item can protect it if you lose it or if it’s stolen.

Things not fully covered on your homeowner’s policy that you might not think of may include collectibles and art!

Dan recommended that you keep a detailed inventory list of your important items in the case of a fire.

