DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Still considering a summer vacation? Jerrod Turner with AAA joined us to share some of the top travel trends of 2023.

Is flying not your thing? Jerrod said some of the top destinations include the Outer Banks, Hilton Head and even the National Parks.

Don’t want to make the drive? Many people are taking trips to Alaska and Hawaii. Jerrod said that trends show people are even taking cruises to these destinations, as well as visiting Ireland, England and Germany.

Need some more ideas? watch the video above!