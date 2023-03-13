DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You might be a little tired after clocks sprang forward on Sunday. Kara Hitchens with AAA explained the dangers of drowsy driving.

According to Kara, drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Kara said some signs you may be too tired include:

– Having trouble keeping your eyes open

– Drifting from your lane

– Can’t recall the last few miles of driving

If you are experiencing any of these signs, Kara said you should pull over. You can help your body wake up by getting out and stretching and getting fresh air, or by taking a 15- to 20-minute power nap.

