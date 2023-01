DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Getting tired of the winter weather? Consider planning a vacation with some tips from AAA.

Lori Comer with AAA said National Plan a Vacation Day is right around the corner with it being celebrated on the last Tuesday of January.

Most Americans leave four days of vacation time unused every year, said Lori, so it’s important to plan out how you’re going to use your days.

For information on how to best plan your vacation, click here or watch the video above!