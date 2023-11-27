DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s the season of gift giving, and if you’re stumped on what to get for that hard-to-buy-for person AAA has you covered.

Kara Hitchens with AAA said whether it’s someone who seems like they have everything, or someone who doesn’t know what they want, there are still plenty of options.

She said travel gifts are a great idea for anyone. She suggested luggage, travel gadgets and other items to make a vacation easier for your loved one.

Another great option, Kara said, is car care gifts. Air compressors, emergency roadside kits, jumper cables and so much more to keep your loved ones safe on the road.

She suggested a AAA membership to help out when they are stranded on the roads, and for savings on restaurants and travel prices.

For more safety tips and gift options, click here or watch the video above!