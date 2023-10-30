DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– October is National Fall Car Care Month and AAA Huber Heights Manager Dustin Shafner is encouraging drivers to get your car ready now for colder temperatures! Shafner spoke with Living Dayton on Monday warning that the winter months will be here before we know it.

Things to prepare now:

Tire treads

Battery life

Heating & Cooling fluids

Oil Change

Wiper Blades

