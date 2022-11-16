DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two actors from “A Waltons’ Thanksgiving” on Dayton’s CW joined us to talk about the upcoming Thanksgiving movie.

Logan Shroyer, who plays John Boy, and Teddy Sears, who plays John Walton, joined us to discuss what the soon-to-be holiday classic means to them.

“Slow down, be grateful. If you have love to give, give it. Family is what you make of it,” said Teddy,

Teddy said he hopes this movie becomes a tradition for families.

This spinoff from “The Waltons” takes place in 1934 Virginia and for Logan, it was really enjoyable to be able to portray that time period.

“There’s something about the humdrum of this age that I think is really intoxicating and distracting. You know, time slips away,” said Logan.

For more from Logan and Teddy, watch the video above.

You can watch “A Waltons’ Thanksgiving” on Dayton’s CW on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.