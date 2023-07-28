DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you feeling lucky? Dublin Pub, shared some delicious dishes in the Living Dayton Kitchen!

Tony Good and Jordan Burchfield made their classic Reuben sandwich in the Living Dayton kitchen. They also brought The Ruck sandwich, made up of Smoked beef brisket with their Guinness BBQ, onions, & cheddar on a pretzel bun!

Along with those two delicious options, they will be offering a fried Schnitzel sandwich, as well as their Cheese Fries at their Celtic Festival tent.

There will be free shuttle which will take you to and from Dublin Pub and the festival with no additional stops. It will operate Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the video above or visit the website for tickets and further details.