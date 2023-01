DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We were so excited to welcome in Oh Crêpe into the Living Dayton kitchen! J.D. and Ella join us from Troy with how they make their delicious and unique crêpes! They showed us their crêpe of the month, the Michelle.

Their sweet crêpe is made up of simple ingredients:

Eggs

Flour

Sugar

Milk

Butter

Salt

Vanilla

The Michelle crêpe features banana rum jam within it. The jam consists of:

Bananas

Rum

Sugar

Water

Pectin