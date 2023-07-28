DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Celtic Festival officially kicks off Friday evening and Living Dayton is giving you a sneak peek!

What to Expect

Shawn Kain with Celtic Fest joined us to share all the things you need to know about the event! From entertainment to vendors, Shawn explains it all! Watch the video below for the details.

Irish Wolfhounds

Often called gentle giants, Cú & Craic Irish Wolfhounds of Ohio shared two Irish Wolfhounds! Watch the video below to learn more and find out when you can see them this weekend.

Irish Pipes

Musician Larry Fortson, who will be holding a workshop this weekend, joined us to share some history on the bagpipes and even play them! Watch him play in the video below.

Directions and Parking

With any festival, directions and parking can get a little tricky. Shawn Kain explained everything you need to know about getting in and out of the Dayton Celtic Festival. Watch the video below.

For more information about the Dayton Celtic Festival, click here.