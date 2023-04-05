DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – If you’re looking at your retirement account and thinking all of the money belongs to you, think again because the tax man might have a say about it. Josh Maly a partner with Golden Reserve LLC discussed reducing your retirement taxes and the proper roadmap to protecting your retirement savings.

If you want to learn more about protecting your retirement from the tax boulder, Josh has a great offer for you.

Allow Josh’s team of retirement planners to sit down with you to assess where you are, then build a plan that covers taxes, market risk, investment fees, and long-term care costs. He can build a custom roadmap to get down the retirement mountain safely.

For more details be sure to call: 937-800-4256 or click here .